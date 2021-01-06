Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.08.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

NYSE:BAH opened at $86.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.01 and its 200-day moving average is $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $91.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $5,323,933.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $3,233,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,416 shares of company stock worth $10,419,193. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,214,000 after buying an additional 17,875 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 228.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 48.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 20,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.