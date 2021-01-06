Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. 140166 upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a negative rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boot Barn from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.69.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.56 and a 200 day moving average of $30.55.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $184.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.22 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $31,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $109,751.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. FMR LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 332.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 698,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 536,775 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1,996.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.