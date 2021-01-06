BonFi Tops 1-Day Volume of $151,772.00 (BNF)

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. In the last week, BonFi has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BonFi token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BonFi has a market capitalization of $151,652.14 and approximately $151,772.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00028627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00119435 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.15 or 0.00232300 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.36 or 0.00522017 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.32 or 0.00252831 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017103 BTC.

BonFi Profile

BonFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,199,315 tokens. BonFi’s official website is bon.finance . BonFi’s official message board is medium.com/bonfiorg

BonFi Token Trading

BonFi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BonFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

