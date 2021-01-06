BOLT (BOLT) Price Hits $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One BOLT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and BitMax. BOLT has a total market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $140,711.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BOLT has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00028524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00121435 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.29 or 0.00242870 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.05 or 0.00495956 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00049766 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00261126 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017647 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 tokens. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global . The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BOLT

BOLT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

