Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIFI opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average of $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $582.91 million, a P/E ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 1.08. Boingo Wireless has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $15.92.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $58.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.37 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boingo Wireless will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Boingo Wireless by 528.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the third quarter worth $105,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Boingo Wireless in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Boingo Wireless by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

