BNP Paribas Downgrades JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) to Neutral

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) was downgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on JDSPY. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of JD Sports Fashion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of JD Sports Fashion from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:JDSPY opened at $11.35 on Monday. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

