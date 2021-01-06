BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (BGSC.L) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.55 (LON:BGSC)

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (BGSC.L) (LON:BGSC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (BGSC.L) stock opened at GBX 145.40 ($1.90) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 21.11, a quick ratio of 21.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of £850.08 million and a PE ratio of -20.71. BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 76.65 ($1.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 149 ($1.95). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 140.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 126.94.

In other BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (BGSC.L) news, insider Nicholas Bannerman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £6,200 ($8,100.34).

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

