B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.69

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.69 and last traded at $28.47, with a volume of 9457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.39.

BMRRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group cut B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.88.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a $1.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This is a boost from B&M European Value Retail’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.13%.

About B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

