Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several research firms recently commented on BCOR. BidaskClub raised Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine raised Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Benchmark decreased their target price on Blucora from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Blucora alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Blucora by 105.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Blucora by 183.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Blucora by 8.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in Blucora by 20.5% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 15,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Blucora by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCOR stock opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $718.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average of $11.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Blucora has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $26.21.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.57 million. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blucora will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.