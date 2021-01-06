BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BHV opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $12.34 and a 52-week high of $17.49.

Get BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

About BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.