BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BHV opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $12.34 and a 52-week high of $17.49.
About BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
