BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $731.57

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $731.57 and last traded at $731.03, with a volume of 9555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $714.58.

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BlackRock from $795.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $113.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $700.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $614.55.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total value of $202,625.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total transaction of $127,179.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,018 shares of company stock worth $3,209,898 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in BlackRock by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 737 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 2,952.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after acquiring an additional 20,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

