BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BNY)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0565 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

NYSE:BNY opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average is $13.89. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

