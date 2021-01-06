BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BNY)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0565 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
NYSE:BNY opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average is $13.89. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $15.00.
About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust
