BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.97. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $13.62.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile
