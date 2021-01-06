BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.97. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $13.62.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

