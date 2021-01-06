BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund Announces Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MFT)

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.46. 13,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,968. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.78. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $15.19.

About BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

