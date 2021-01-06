Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Plans Dividend of $0.04

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

MYC traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $14.78. 26,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,929. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.49.

About Blackrock MuniYield California Fund

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal and California income taxes.

