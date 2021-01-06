BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUS) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of MUS stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.24. 37,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,650. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.84. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $13.35.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund
