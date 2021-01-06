BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUS) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of MUS stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.24. 37,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,650. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.84. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $13.35.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in portfolios of long-term, investment grade municipal obligations on which the interest is exempt from federal income taxes.

