BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Declares $0.05 Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of MFL opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.56. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Peter Hayes acquired 20,000 shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $261,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund was formed in 1997 and is domiciled in United States.

