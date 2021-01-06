BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BBK)

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of NYSE:BBK opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.69. BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $16.99.
BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile
See Also: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.