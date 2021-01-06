BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (BRLA.L) (BRLA) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (BRLA.L) (LON:BRLA) declared a dividend on Monday, January 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share on Monday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (BRLA.L)’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BRLA stock opened at GBX 407.24 ($5.32) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 383.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 337.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £159.88 million and a PE ratio of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 509.20 ($6.65).

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (BRLA.L) Company Profile

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Latin America. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

