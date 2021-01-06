BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (BRLA.L) (BRLA) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (BRLA.L) (LON:BRLA) declared a dividend on Monday, January 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share on Monday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (BRLA.L)’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
BRLA stock opened at GBX 407.24 ($5.32) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 383.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 337.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £159.88 million and a PE ratio of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 509.20 ($6.65).
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (BRLA.L) Company Profile
