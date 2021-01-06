Blackline Safety Corp. (BLN.V) (CVE:BLN) Director Sells C$94,525.50 in Stock

Blackline Safety Corp. (BLN.V) (CVE:BLN) Director Robert Herdman sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.69, for a total transaction of C$94,525.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$261,328.43.

Shares of CVE:BLN opened at C$7.50 on Wednesday. Blackline Safety Corp. has a 12-month low of C$3.53 and a 12-month high of C$7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$406.46 million and a P/E ratio of -39.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.22.

Several research firms have commented on BLN. Raymond James set a C$8.75 target price on shares of Blackline Safety Corp. (BLN.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 target price on Blackline Safety Corp. (BLN.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for worker safety monitoring in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x safety wearable for remote locations that are not covered by 3G wireless; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring, single-gas and multi-gas diffusion cartridge for gas detection, and multi-gas pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station for remote locations; and G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices.

