Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Stock analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:BDTX traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.23. The stock had a trading volume of 132,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,351. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $46.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.49.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 18,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $616,684.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 16,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $544,757.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,680 shares of company stock worth $6,413,980 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDTX. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $202,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Amia Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 55.3% during the third quarter. Amia Capital LLP now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.