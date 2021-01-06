Bitrue Coin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.66 Million (BTR)

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Bitrue Coin has a total market cap of $3.56 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitrue Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitrue Coin has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00042807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006295 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.84 or 0.00339233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00036541 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00025482 BTC.

Bitrue Coin Token Profile

Bitrue Coin is a token. Its launch date was February 14th, 2019. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 878,515,205 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,627,236 tokens. The official message board for Bitrue Coin is medium.com/@bitrue . Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial . Bitrue Coin’s official website is www.bitrue.com

Bitrue Coin Token Trading

Bitrue Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitrue Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitrue Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

