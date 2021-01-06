Bitcoin Private (BTCP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $15,307.00

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000630 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $15,307.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.32 or 0.00175162 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00026819 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00040240 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000283 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 58% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

