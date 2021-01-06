Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading 7.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $158.50 million and $15.92 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.05 or 0.00026512 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.76 or 0.00175061 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00041041 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000280 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges:

