BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Stock Price Up 18.5%

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI)’s share price rose 18.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.31 and last traded at $20.84. Approximately 161,213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 132,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.59.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.40.

In other BioVie news, Director Steve Gorlin acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.19 per share, for a total transaction of $45,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,100 shares in the company, valued at $368,519. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,704.

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. It develops BIV201, which completed Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was formerly known as NanoAntibiotics, Inc and changed its name to BioVie Inc in July 2016.

