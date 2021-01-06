Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) Shares Down 8%

Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG) fell 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. 11,943 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 7,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78.

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Biostage, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing bioengineered organ implants based on its Cellframe technology. The company's Cellframe technology comprises a biocompatible scaffold that is seeded with the recipient's own stem cells. It is developing its Cellframe technology to treat life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, bronchus, or trachea.

