Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Trading 10.2% Higher

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) traded up 10.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $4.00. 549,613 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 349,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BPTH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Bio-Path from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.27.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Path Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

