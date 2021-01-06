Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) to announce sales of $46.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Bill.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.25 million and the lowest is $46.50 million. Bill.com posted sales of $39.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year sales of $192.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $188.80 million to $198.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $244.90 million, with estimates ranging from $228.50 million to $260.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bill.com.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.73 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bill.com from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

BILL stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,242,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,417. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.64. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $154.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.44.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total transaction of $3,387,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,234,801.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $708,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,274.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 326,093 shares of company stock worth $38,528,473. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 108.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Bill.com in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the third quarter worth $50,000. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bill.com (BILL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.