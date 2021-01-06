Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) (ETR:GBF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) (ETR:GBF) rose 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €26.70 ($31.41) and last traded at €26.04 ($30.64). Approximately 264,336 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 215,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at €25.86 ($30.42).

GBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €24.50 ($28.82) price target on Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €26.88 ($31.62).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €24.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.46. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.95.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry. It offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance measures, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring and asset integrity assessments services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

