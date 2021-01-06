BidiPass (BDP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $437,631.04

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last seven days, BidiPass has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BidiPass token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, ProBit Exchange and DigiFinex. BidiPass has a total market cap of $437,631.04 and $26,933.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00043003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.49 or 0.00343386 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00036830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00025524 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BDP is a token. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,358,474 tokens. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass

Buying and Selling BidiPass

BidiPass can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, ProBit Exchange and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

