BidaskClub Upgrades Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) to “Buy”

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE:TARO opened at $75.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 0.79. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $88.96.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $142.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.30 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.0% in the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 537,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,475,000 after purchasing an additional 15,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.2% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 341,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,746,000 after purchasing an additional 16,824 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 218.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the period. 12.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

