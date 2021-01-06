BidaskClub Upgrades Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to “Hold”

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.42. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $59.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.97.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $55.17 million during the quarter. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 363.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 9,811.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 47.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

