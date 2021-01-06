BidaskClub Upgrades Frontline (NYSE:FRO) to Sell

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Danske downgraded shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.19 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Frontline from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.71.

Frontline stock opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.04. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Frontline had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 38.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Frontline will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Frontline by 37.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,882,000 after buying an additional 1,273,186 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Frontline by 9.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,964,672 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,693,000 after buying an additional 263,998 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontline during the second quarter worth $3,912,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Frontline during the second quarter worth $2,510,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Frontline during the second quarter worth $2,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

