BidaskClub Upgrades Envista (NYSE:NVST) to Strong-Buy

Envista (NYSE:NVST) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NVST. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NVST stock opened at $33.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.08 and a beta of 1.97. Envista has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $34.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $640.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.18 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Envista will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Envista during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Envista during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Envista during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Envista by 138.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Envista during the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

