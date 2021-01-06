BidaskClub Upgrades Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

AMP has been the subject of a number of other reports. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $184.08.

Shares of AMP opened at $187.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.93. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $198.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.69, for a total value of $1,238,314.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,783,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 21,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $3,948,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,619 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,680. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,716,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,358,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,040 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,878,000 after purchasing an additional 382,007 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,668,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,177,000 after purchasing an additional 42,311 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,184,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,792,000 after purchasing an additional 122,801 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,575,000 after purchasing an additional 638,590 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

