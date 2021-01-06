BidaskClub Lowers Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) to Strong Sell

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.41.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of QSR stock opened at $58.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.73. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $67.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 149,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $8,959,119.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,332.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,791.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,149 shares of company stock worth $11,261,662 over the last three months. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.0% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 442,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,461,000 after buying an additional 13,090 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 10.9% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 987,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,791,000 after purchasing an additional 97,400 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,491,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.