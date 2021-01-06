BidaskClub Lowers Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) to Sell

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

HOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.57.

Shares of HOG opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.24. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $41.82.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.77. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $3,169,468.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,393.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

