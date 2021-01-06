BidaskClub Downgrades MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on MacroGenics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.36.

NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $32.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.31.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.26. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 204.31%. The business had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $31,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,077.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in MacroGenics by 5.9% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in MacroGenics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 209,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

