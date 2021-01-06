BidaskClub Downgrades BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on BeiGene from $240.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BeiGene from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded BeiGene from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeiGene from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded BeiGene from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $258.54.

Shares of BeiGene stock opened at $268.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.64. BeiGene has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $322.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $254.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.52.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $91.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.50 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -17.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.06, for a total transaction of $450,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at $85,692,034.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 91,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.04, for a total value of $21,048,776.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,573,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,443,683.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,400 shares of company stock valued at $23,874,291. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 92.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BeiGene by 25.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in BeiGene by 21.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

