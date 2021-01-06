BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $54.82

Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $54.82 and traded as high as $69.93. BHP Group shares last traded at $69.50, with a volume of 3,434,527 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BHP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,361 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,916 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,019,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,196,152 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $258,405,000 after acquiring an additional 701,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chronos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

About BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

