BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.73

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.73 and last traded at $55.71, with a volume of 4293 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.03.
BBL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CSFB upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BHP Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
About BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)
BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
Featured Story: Roth IRA
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.