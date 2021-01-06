BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.73

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.73 and last traded at $55.71, with a volume of 4293 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.03.

BBL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CSFB upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BHP Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BHP Group by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after buying an additional 90,913 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,461 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,549 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 352.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,955 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 12,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

