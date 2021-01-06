BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BG Staffing, Inc. is a national provider of temporary staffing services across a diverse set of industries. Its present business segments offer temp services in the Multi-Family, Professional and Commercial sectors. In the Multi-Family segment BG offers temporary workers that perform front office and maintenance personnel in 18 states (Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Missouri, Wisconsin, Illinois, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, N. Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Rhode Island); temporary skilled contract labor for Finance & Accounting and also for IT implementation and maintenance projects nationwide from offices in 5 states (Texas, Louisiana, N. Carolina, Maryland, Rhode Island); temp labor services in various skilled and unskilled positions to primarily distribution and logistics customers in its Commercial segment in 5 states (Texas, Wisconsin, Illinois, Tennessee, Mississippi). BG Staffing, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BGSF. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of BG Staffing from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of BG Staffing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

BGSF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.27. 102,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,632. The company has a market cap of $136.91 million, a P/E ratio of 73.73, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.47. BG Staffing has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $22.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $71.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.05 million. BG Staffing had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 18.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BG Staffing will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other BG Staffing news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of BG Staffing stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BG Staffing in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BG Staffing by 68.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of BG Staffing by 28.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of BG Staffing by 24.9% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 436,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 87,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of BG Staffing by 68.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BG Staffing, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states.

