B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $28.00.

BGS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded B&G Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut B&G Foods from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.67.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

NYSE:BGS opened at $26.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.80. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $31.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.50.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $495.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Burney Co. purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the third quarter worth about $3,001,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the third quarter worth about $1,158,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the third quarter worth about $275,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the third quarter worth about $614,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in B&G Foods by 663.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 44,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.