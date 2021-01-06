BetterBetting (BETR) 1-Day Volume Tops $23.00

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 6th. BetterBetting has a total market cap of $178,473.99 and approximately $23.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded up 22.9% against the dollar. One BetterBetting token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00047674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.42 or 0.00327703 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00034690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 50.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,109.14 or 0.03149099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00014241 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BetterBetting (BETR) is a token. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 tokens. BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

BetterBetting can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetterBetting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BetterBetting using one of the exchanges listed above.

