BEST (NYSE:BEST) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.95

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 52175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BEST from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.80 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered BEST from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. BEST presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.44.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.47). BEST had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BEST Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of BEST in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of BEST by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of BEST in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BEST by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BEST during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BEST (NYSE:BEST)

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

