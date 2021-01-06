Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) was up 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.38 and last traded at $18.23. Approximately 520,398 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 461,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

Several research firms have issued reports on BHLB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Compass Point raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $926.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.34.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.40. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. The business had revenue of $97.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

In other news, Director D Jeffrey Templeton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $152,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,023.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,369,965 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $74,511,000 after acquiring an additional 371,710 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,713,679 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,885,000 after buying an additional 202,411 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1,726.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 659,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 623,667 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 647,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 572,788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. 69.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.