Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Trading Up 6.1%

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $93.02 and last traded at $88.65. 652,466 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 646,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.54.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 10.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.88.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.22 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 159,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $13,184,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Wiig Communications Management sold 183,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $15,109,966.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,908,325 shares of company stock worth $157,551,312 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLI. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,592,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,614,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,994,000. 2.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

