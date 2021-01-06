Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) a €130.00 Price Target

Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) received a €130.00 ($152.94) target price from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAF. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €154.00 ($181.18) price objective on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €112.27 ($132.09).

Shares of EPA:SAF opened at €116.40 ($136.94) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €119.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €100.61. Safran SA has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

