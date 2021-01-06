Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($3.09) Per Share

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($3.09) for the year.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BLPH. Zacks Investment Research raised Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bellerophon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $65.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of -0.25. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $26.00.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.01).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49,907.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.