Beer Money Trading 23.6% Lower Over Last Week (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 5th. Beer Money has a total market cap of $373,511.55 and approximately $14,111.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beer Money token can now be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beer Money has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00043003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.49 or 0.00343386 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00036830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00025524 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

Beer Money (BEER) is a token. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,500,000 tokens. Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beer Money Token Trading

Beer Money can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

